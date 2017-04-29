National Politics

April 29, 2017 7:18 AM

Thousands expected to attend pro-marijuana festival

The Associated Press
NORTHAMPTON, Mass.

Thousands of people are expected at an annual pro-marijuana event in western Massachusetts even though recreational pot use has been legalized in the state.

The 26th annual Extravaganja is scheduled to run from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday at the Three County Fairgrounds in Northampton. Last year more than 10,000 people attended.

Organizers say although recreational marijuana use is now legal, it's important to ensure that the law approved by voters is not changed by lawmakers.

There is one change this year. No one under 18 will be allowed in, even if they are with parents.

The event features music, guest speakers and food vendors.

It's organized by the University of Massachusetts Cannabis Reform Coalition. For years it was held on the Amherst Town Common, but it outgrew that location.

