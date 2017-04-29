Navy officials say water is free of possible contaminants

U.S. Navy officials say water in two private wells near Naval Air Station Meridian is free of possible contaminants.
NAS Meridian sampled the wells from April 17-19 and released preliminary results Friday.
NAS Meridian's commanding officer, Capt. Scott Bunnay, says the examining facility did not detect perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) and perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) in either sample. The chemicals belong to a larger class of chemicals called perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a component in foam used to fight petroleum fires.
PFAS compounds are man-made chemicals that are not absorbed easily in soil and could migrate into groundwater. PFAS has been used since the 1950s in a variety of products such as non-stick cookware and microwaveable popcorn bag food packaging.
Bunnay says they expect the final validated results in a couple of weeks.
