April 29, 2017 11:48 AM

Vermont attorney general to promote law enforcement careers

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan is working to get more young people to take up law enforcement careers such as police, prosecuting attorneys and victims' advocacy.

Donovan says lawyers, law enforcement officers and advocates from his office will be presenting information to technical center students around the state on the work of his office's criminal division.

Donovan says the goal is to let Vermont students know about career opportunities in the state.

There will be presentations at the River Valley Technical Center in Springfield and the Burlington Technical Center during the first week in May. A separate presentation will be held later in the month at the Stafford Technical Center in Rutland.

