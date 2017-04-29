K-9 mistakes handler as suspect, deputy shoots, kills him

The Houston County Sheriff's Office says a deputy had to shoot and kill the K-9 he handled after the dog attacked him.
Sheriff Cullen Talton says Sgt. Slate Simons was attacked by the dog, named Kyro, Tuesday while helping the Dooly County Sheriff's Office on a manhunt.
Talton tells The Telegraph (http://bit.ly/2psoh4k ) the 4½-year-old Belgian Malinois grabbed onto the calf of Simons' leg and tore it up. He says the only way Simons could get him loose was he had to shoot the dog.
Simons was treated and released from an area hospital and is recuperating at home.
Simons and Kyro had been partners for about three years. Simons called the circumstances unfortunate, saying the dog was just doing his job.
Comments