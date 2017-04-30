National Politics

April 30, 2017 5:44 AM

Scaffolding will soon wrap around much of Iowa Capitol dome

By LINLEY SANDERS Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa

Scaffolding will soon envelop the Iowa Capitol dome as workers continue a $10 million renovation project that won't be finished for at least a year.

Crews began repairs to the 131-year-old building in April but their work will become more evident this week as scaffolding goes up around the dome windows, edging up over lower parts of the Capitol's gold-plating.

The work is needed to fix internal cracks and exterior weathering.

Officials hope the external work will be completed by Thanksgiving, but the internal fixes are expected to stretch into next spring.

Workers won't need to re-gild the dome, a task last completed in 1999 at a cost of about $400,000. The gold leaf is expected to last another 10 to 15 years.

