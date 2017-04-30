National Politics

April 30, 2017 7:05 AM

Feds eye Atlantic salmon projects to rebuild population

The Associated Press
PORTLAND, Maine

The federal government is looking to fund projects to help recover the population of Atlantic salmon.

The Gulf of Maine segment of the Atlantic salmon population is one of a group of critically endangered species that the federal government is giving a special focus for recovery. The agency is seeking proposals to help stabilize the species.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says typical awards will range from $50,000 to $300,000. Total funding is capped at $600,000.

Atlantic salmon once lived from Long Island Sound to Canada. Today, the last wild populations of Atlantic salmon in American waters live in a few rivers and streams in central and eastern Maine.

Applications to the program are due by May 19.

