April 30, 2017 7:17 AM

Biden returns to early primary state for Democratic dinner

The Associated Press
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire

Former Vice President Joe Biden is returning to New Hampshire to honor the nation's first all-female, all-Democratic congressional delegation.

Biden is speaking Sunday night at the state Democratic Party's annual McIntyre Shaheen 100 Club Dinner. He'll be joined by U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Carol Shea-Porter.

Such early post-election visits to New Hampshire typically fuel speculation about presidential ambitions. Biden's visit comes just days after Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich will be in the state to promote his new book.

