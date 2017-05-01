National Politics

May 01, 2017 5:40 AM

May Day rallies push for 'sanctuary state' designation

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Immigrants and activists are marking International Workers' Day with marches and rallies in the Boston area.

The "Here to Stay" rallies in Boston, Chelsea and Everett on Monday are also meant to be a call for Massachusetts lawmakers to approve the Safe Communities Act.

That proposal would make Massachusetts a so-called "sanctuary state" where state agencies limit their cooperation with federal immigration enforcement efforts.

The May Day rallies are part of a nationwide effort to show opposition to President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

The events start with a rally at the Statehouse steps in Boston at about noon. They continue with late afternoon marches stepping off from City Hall in Everett and Maverick Square in East Boston and converging in front of City Hall in Chelsea.

