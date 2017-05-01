National Politics

May 01, 2017 5:15 PM

Sen. Warren: New funds will help battle against opioid abuse

The Associated Press
BOSTON

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is applauding the decision to include new money to fight opioid abuse and pay for health-related research in the deal to keep the federal government running.

The Massachusetts Democrat said Monday that the $100 million in new funding to address the opioid crisis and the $2 billion for the National Institutes of Health is a sign of bipartisanship and shows that aggressive negotiations can yield results.

Warren says the opioid-fighting funds will go in part to providing services to prevent and treat substance use disorder in underserved areas, disseminating opioid-prescribing guidelines and increasing surveillance of opioid overdoses.

Last week, Warren led a group of 18 Democratic senators calling for increased federal spending to combat the nation's opioid crisis, which has taken a steep toll in Massachusetts.

