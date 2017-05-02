National Politics

May 02, 2017 2:08 AM

Wisconsin cheese designation set to pass Legislature

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

It's a bill too gouda not to pass.

The Wisconsin Legislature is set to give final approval Tuesday to a measure making cheese the official state dairy product. It previously passed the Assembly and is up for a final vote in the Senate.

A fourth grade class in Mineral Point lobbied lawmakers to recognize cheese as a state symbol. Once the bill is signed by Gov. Scott Walker, cheese will join a long list of honorary designees.

Others include the badger as the official animal, of course, and corn as the official grain. The dairy cow is the official domestic animal while Kringle is the state pastry and milk is the state beverage.

Wisconsin produces the most cheese in the country at 11 billion pounds per year.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Thousands visit first cannabis fair in Merced

Thousands visit first cannabis fair in Merced 2:27

Thousands visit first cannabis fair in Merced
Dos Palos' Teya Vincent on big win over Coalinga 1:58

Dos Palos' Teya Vincent on big win over Coalinga
Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride 1:00

Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos