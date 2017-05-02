Bill makes clear under 21 can go to Wisconsin festivals

A bill up for passage in the state Assembly makes clear that people under age 21 can attend festivals on private property in Wisconsin where alcohol is served.
Backers of the proposal up for a vote Tuesday say it's necessary because the state Department of Revenue told festival organizers it was going to enforce a state law that prohibits minors from attending such events without a parent or guardian present.
Supporters of the measure say it will simply maintain the status quo. The bill will say minors can legally attend festivals where alcohol is served on private grounds that are expected to have attendance over 2,500.
The same rules are already in place for festivals like Milwaukee's Summerfest that are on public property.
