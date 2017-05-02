National Politics

May 02, 2017 10:17 AM

JB Pritzker launches 1st TV ads in Dem primary for governor

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker is launching the first television ads of the Democratic primary for Illinois governor.

Pritzker's campaign is releasing a 60-second ad statewide on Tuesday.

The introductory ad is aimed at helping voters get to know Pritzker, an heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune who doesn't have the name recognition of some of his rivals, especially outside of Chicago. It covers Pritzker's role starting the Chicago tech incubator 1871 and his work in support of early childhood education.

Other candidates who've said they're seeking the Democratic nomination in March 2018 include businessman Chris Kennedy, state Sen. Daniel Biss and Chicago Alderman Ameya (a-MAY'-uh puh-WAHR') Pawar.

A group affiliated with the Republican Governors Association has been running ads featuring GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner, who's seeking a second term.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Thousands visit first cannabis fair in Merced

Thousands visit first cannabis fair in Merced 2:27

Thousands visit first cannabis fair in Merced
Dos Palos' Teya Vincent on big win over Coalinga 1:58

Dos Palos' Teya Vincent on big win over Coalinga
Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride 1:00

Buhach Colony's Gwynne McBride

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos