State police: Pennsylvania boro officer shoots armed suspect

State police say an officer in a southwestern Pennsylvania borough has shot an armed suspect.
Troopers from the Waynesburg barracks were releasing few details on the shooting in Waynesburg, the Greene County seat, early Wednesday.
Troopers say only that a Waynesburg officer wounded the suspect at 1:37 a.m. Wednesday.
State police typically investigate shootings by municipal officers in their jurisdiction.
Waynesburg police said their chief was not immediately available for comment, and referred calls to the state police, who didn't immediately offer any additional information.
It was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.
