Ex radical says her parole denial hurt fellow prisoners

A former Weather Underground radical who was denied parole after New York's governor granted her clemency says the decision was "communally painful" for fellow prisoners who had "connected their sense of hope" to her.
The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2qrVaRn ) interviewed Judith Clark this week at the maximum security Bedford Hills Correctional Facility.
Clark drove a getaway car during a 1981 armored car robbery in suburban Rockland County that led to the deaths of a security guard and two police officers.
About 10,000 people had signed a petition urging that her parole be denied.
Clark says she now respects human life.
She's been a chaplain's assistant; an educator for prisoners with AIDS; a leader of prenatal and newborn classes; and a service dog trainer.
Comments