National Politics

May 03, 2017 8:42 AM

Ex radical says her parole denial hurt fellow prisoners

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

A former Weather Underground radical who was denied parole after New York's governor granted her clemency says the decision was "communally painful" for fellow prisoners who had "connected their sense of hope" to her.

The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2qrVaRn ) interviewed Judith Clark this week at the maximum security Bedford Hills Correctional Facility.

Clark drove a getaway car during a 1981 armored car robbery in suburban Rockland County that led to the deaths of a security guard and two police officers.

About 10,000 people had signed a petition urging that her parole be denied.

Clark says she now respects human life.

She's been a chaplain's assistant; an educator for prisoners with AIDS; a leader of prenatal and newborn classes; and a service dog trainer.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Jackie Garza on Merced's playoff-clinching win

Jackie Garza on Merced's playoff-clinching win 2:07

Jackie Garza on Merced's playoff-clinching win
Firefighter resuscitates cat rescued from apartment blaze 0:16

Firefighter resuscitates cat rescued from apartment blaze
Cyclist struck by vehicle on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County 0:37

Cyclist struck by vehicle on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos