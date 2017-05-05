Phoenix police: Woman accused of aiding escapee is arrested

Authorities say a woman who allegedly helped a potentially dangerous sex offender after his escape from an Arizona state hospital rehabilitation program last month has been arrested.
Phoenix police say 38-year-old Amber Wilson is accused of attempting to conceal Randy Layton's location and hindering their investigation.
The 38-year-old Layton was taken into custody Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Service in Dickinson, North Dakota.
Police say Layton is being extradited to Arizona and Wilson likely will be too.
Layton had been missing since April 29 when he removed an ankle monitoring bracelet and ran away from an off-site outing in Phoenix.
Police say Wilson had an ongoing relationship with Layton during his time in rehab, fled with him to North Dakota and allegedly found a place for the two to stay.
