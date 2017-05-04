National Politics

May 04, 2017 12:40 AM

Maryland governor to sign environmental laws

The Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md.

Gov. Larry Hogan will be signing measures aimed at protecting Maryland's environment.

The Republican governor has a bill signing ceremony scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Annapolis.

The ceremony will take place by the water at the City Dock, not far from the Chesapeake Bay. Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and House Speaker Michael Busch are scheduled to attend.

Nearly 20 bills will be signed, including several proposed by the governor.

One of the governor's bills is the Clean Cars Act of 2017. It reauthorizes a rebate for electric vehicle recharging equipment.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kevin's Bikes owner discusses road conditions and bike safety in Merced

Kevin's Bikes owner discusses road conditions and bike safety in Merced 1:56

Kevin's Bikes owner discusses road conditions and bike safety in Merced
Record winter rainfall raises potential for summer tragedy 3:41

Record winter rainfall raises potential for summer tragedy
Jackie Garza on Merced's playoff-clinching win 2:07

Jackie Garza on Merced's playoff-clinching win

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos