Judge dismisses defamation suit against Shreveport mayor

A Caddo Parish district court judge has thrown out a defamation suit against Shreveport's mayor and top administrator.
News outlets report Judge Craig Marcotte on Tuesday dismissed the suit filed by Shreveport businessman Scott Pernici and former Shreveport attorney Michael Wainwright against Mayor Ollie Tyler and the city's chief administrative officer Brian Crawford.
The judge ordered Wainwright and Pernici to pay the city's attorney fees in the case.
The defamation lawsuit alleged Crawford and Tyler made statements with malicious intent when referring to the Sand Beach lawsuit as blackmail. The Sand Beach lawsuit alleges Shreveport used Pernici and Wainwright's information to fix a water billing error, without compensation.
Wainwright and Pernici say they'll appeal.
Shreveport attorney Julie Lafargue says they're confident any appeal will have the same result.
