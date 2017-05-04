National Politics

May 04, 2017 9:15 PM

Critics call savings accounts a new form of school vouchers

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Legislation sponsored by Republicans would give willing parents debit cards they can use to spend public funds on private schools, therapies and online courses for children.

Republican Rep. Karen Gerrish's bill is set for a work session Friday and would restrict so-called education savings accounts for students with special needs.

Gerrish says parents could save unexpended funds for K-12 education.

The Maine Developmental Disabilities Council likens the program to school vouchers and says the bill would jeopardize families' due process rights and regional special education programs.

Republican Rep. Jeffrey Hanley's similar bill would allow all students to access such accounts.

A legislative committee voted 12-1 against recommending the bill, which means the Legislature could still consider the bill.

This year, legislators in Iowa proposed education savings accounts.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Fire officials warn against tall weeds, fire hazards

Fire officials warn against tall weeds, fire hazards 0:45

Fire officials warn against tall weeds, fire hazards
California lawmakers debate raising smoking age to 21 1:36

California lawmakers debate raising smoking age to 21
Excerpt from UC Merced show on civil rights, race 0:35

Excerpt from UC Merced show on civil rights, race

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos