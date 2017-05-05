Rhode Island city's downtown smoking ban gets first approval

Rhode Island's biggest city could soon prohibit smoking in the center of its downtown despite a warning from a city official that it would be hard for police to enforce.
The Providence city council gave first passage to a ban on tobacco products on Thursday, voting 10-3 in favor of it. It still needs to be passed a second time and could need a third vote to overcome a promised veto by the mayor, which would require 10 votes.
Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare told the council the ban would put police in a difficult position and could strain their relationship with the community. Officers could issue one warning to offenders. All further violations would result in a $50 fine.
