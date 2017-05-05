VA Secretary to help dedicate home for Rhode Island's vets

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is scheduled to be in Rhode Island to help dedicate a new home that will provide nursing and residential care for veterans.
U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, says it's the first official visit by a member of President Donald Trump's cabinet to Rhode Island this year.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, Shulkin, Reed and the rest of the state's congressional delegation plan to participate in a cornerstone-laying ceremony for the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol on Friday.
Construction on the 208-bed home began in 2015. It's opening this fall.
Rhode Island and the federal government are splitting the $121 million cost.
It's next to the current home, which houses about 200 veterans and dates to 1955. Additions were built later.
