May 05, 2017 7:15 AM

VA Secretary to help dedicate home for Rhode Island's vets

The Associated Press
BRISTOL, R.I.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is scheduled to be in Rhode Island to help dedicate a new home that will provide nursing and residential care for veterans.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, says it's the first official visit by a member of President Donald Trump's cabinet to Rhode Island this year.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, Shulkin, Reed and the rest of the state's congressional delegation plan to participate in a cornerstone-laying ceremony for the Rhode Island Veterans Home in Bristol on Friday.

Construction on the 208-bed home began in 2015. It's opening this fall.

Rhode Island and the federal government are splitting the $121 million cost.

It's next to the current home, which houses about 200 veterans and dates to 1955. Additions were built later.

