May 05, 2017 7:17 AM

Maine city extends pot moratorium as state works on rules

The Associated Press
WESTBROOK, Maine

The City Council in Westbrook, Maine, has decided to extend a moratorium on sale of marijuana by another 180 days.

Maine voters legalized marijuana in November, and the state is currently implementing laws about the sale of the drug. City Council members in Westbrook voted to extend a citywide moratorium on sales on Friday.

Cities and towns around the state have placed bans on the sale of marijuana while the rulemaking process plays out. WCSH-TV (http://on.wcsh6.com/2pdlo5q ) reports Westbrook's ban was set to expire on Sunday if it wasn't extended.

The moratorium bans creation of marijuana shops and social clubs. Council members say it will give them time to work on local rules while the state process plays out.

