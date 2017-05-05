Arkansas Supreme Court upholds ruling in nursing home suit

The Arkansas Supreme Court has handed a legal victory to a man whose mother died in an Arkansas nursing home.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2qIc0ZL ) reports Andrew Phillips sued Michael Morton and Robinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in 2015, following the death of his mother, Dorothy Phillips. The lawsuit alleges understaffing at her nursing home led to problems.
No court has ruled on Philips' lawsuit allegations, but the state Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a Pulaski County judge's decision granting class-action status in all aspects of the case except negligence.
Morton spokesman Matt DeCample says the company's attorneys had no comment on the decision because the case is pending.
Thomas Buchanan has represented other plaintiffs suing Morton's nursing homes. He says the court's ruling is "absolutely a victory" for Phillips.
Comments