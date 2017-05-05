North Dakota advisory board to discuss conservation fund

The Outdoor Heritage Fund Advisory Board in North Dakota is expected to review 17 applications for funding to help complete projects, such as the preservation of the Ditch Indian Village Historic Site.
The Bismarck Tribune (http://bit.ly/2pOF2qw ) reports the board is expected to meet in June to consider requests for Outdoor Heritage Fund dollars.
North Dakota lawmakers provided $1 million in funding toward a stabilization project at the site where at least 16 graves had been exposed because of erosion.
That funding includes $500,000 from the state disaster relief fund. Another $500,000 grant from the state Parks and Recreation budget will fund the development of recreational opportunities on sovereign lands in the state along Missouri River.
The board could take out a loan with the Bank of North Dakota for the remaining $250,000 needed for the project.
