Air Force rescue exercise gets environmental clearance

Changes to an Air Force rescue training exercise have cleared an environmental review.
Officials at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson say the military service's Air Combat Command determined that an Angel Thunder exercise about to begin won't have any significant environment impact.
The next exercise begins Saturday and runs through May 20. The last exercise was held in 2015.
The Air Force decided to conduct Angel Thunder exercises more often and to reduce their size — changes that officials will better focus the training on the Air Force's needs.
The three-week exercise is run from Davis-Monthan and involves up to 1,000 personnel with ground teams and aircraft using airfields and helicopter landing pads at a variety of locations in the Southwest.
