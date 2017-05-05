Police arrest man after he struck parole officer with car

Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina have arrested a man who they say struck a parole officer with his car and then led authorities on a chase.
WITN in Greenville reports (http://bit.ly/2qAIbgm) the Pitt County Sheriff's Office says 22-year-old Brandon Brock of Edenton is facing several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.
According to deputies, the incident began at the Probation & Parole Office in Greenville on Thursday. They say Brock hit the officer with his car. The officer alerted sheriff deputies, who spotted the car and tried to stop Brock.
Deputies say Brock wouldn't stop and led them on a chase that covered several miles before it ended.
Brock is jailed on a $425,000 bond. It's not known if he has an attorney.
Comments