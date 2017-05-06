Voters may need to brush up on judicial primary candidates

Races for appellate court seats, the only statewide contests on the ballot in the Pennsylvania primary this month, are often derided as low-information contests.
But for voters who put in a little research, it doesn't have to be that way.
Election experts say voters can find themselves making decisions on factors such as the candidates' position on the ballot, the county where they live, their gender or the sound of their surname.
But for those looking for a better approach, one place to start is information published by Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts, an advocacy group.
In the fall, the most high-profile race will be for the state Supreme Court, pitting Republican Sallie Mundy against Democrat Dwayne Woodruff. Neither Mundy nor Woodruff has an opponent in the May 16 primary.
