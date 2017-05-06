Southwest Idaho police officers cleared in fatal shooting

Four officers involved in a fatal shooting in southwest Idaho have been cleared following an investigation that found the 52-year-old man who died might have been trying to commit suicide by forcing police to use deadly force.
The four officers were in immediate danger, and their actions were justified, Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs said in a statement released Thursday by the Garden City and Boise police departments.
Loebs came to the conclusion after reviewing an investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force into the September shooting death of Anthony Bauer.
"The facts in this case reveal that Mr. Bauer, through his unlawful acts, made himself a clear and immediate danger to law enforcement officers who were engaged in the lawful performance of their duties, and a serious potential danger to the public at large," Loebs said. "The actions of the officers who fired upon Mr. Bauer, therefore, were justified and not illegal."
The investigation cleared Garden City Cpl. Scott Crimin, Garden City officer Joel Ellsworth, and Boise Police officers Jason Green and Joe Martinez.
Ada County sheriff's deputies responded about 2 a.m. on Sept. 26 to a report of a suspicious behavior in the city of Eagle, investigators said.
Deputies made contact with Bauer, but he refused orders to stop and drove away in stolen White Dodge Durango.
Officers from Boise and Garden City spotted the vehicle near the Garden City Police Department and followed the vehicle as it turned into the police parking lot.
Investigators say Bauer displayed a handgun and refused orders to drop it, then raised the gun toward the officers and drove toward them. The four officers opened fire, and the Durango crashed into the police building and came to a stop.
Bauer's gun, a .32-caliber revolver, was recovered at the scene, investigators said.
An autopsy on Bauer conducted by the Ada County Coroner found Bauer had amphetamine and methamphetamine in his blood at the time of his death.
