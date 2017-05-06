Appeals court halts lawsuit against Maryland prosecutor

A federal appeals court has halted a civil lawsuit filed against Baltimore's top prosecutor by five police officers charged in the death of Freddie Gray.
The appeals court on Friday granted Marilyn Mosby's request to put the case on hold while it considers her interlocutory appeal of a judge's January ruling refusing to dismiss the case.
The officers are suing Mosby and assistant sheriff Sam Cogen for malicious prosecution, defamation and invasion of privacy. Claims of false arrest, false imprisonment and abuse of process were dismissed.
Gray died in 2015, a week after his neck was broken in the back of a police van. His death prompted massive rioting.
The officers say Mosby prosecuted them in order to quell civil unrest. Three were acquitted, and Mosby dropped the remaining cases.
