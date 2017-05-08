Madaleno says he's running for governor

Maryland state Sen. Richard Madaleno Jr. says he'll run for governor of Maryland.
The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2qhtoYi ) that the Montgomery County Democrat announced Sunday that he will seek the party's nomination to challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in 2018. He made the announcement during a rally around dedicated Metro funding.
Hogan has said he'll seek a second term, but hasn't formally launched his campaign.
Madaleno is one of eight Democrats to express interest in the race, more than a year before the June 2018 primary. The leading Hogan critic has been a member of the Senate since 2007, after spending four years in the House of Delegates. He was the first openly gay lawmaker elected to the Senate.
Madaleno says he'll make a formal announcement at a later date.
Comments