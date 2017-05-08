Day care liability bill awaits Hawaii governor's signature

A bill requiring Hawaii child care providers to obtain liability insurance has passed its final reading in the House.
Hawaii News Now reported (http://bit.ly/2pnstjQ ) Sunday the bill is awaiting Gov. David Ige's signature to go into effect. Supporters say it would increase oversight and help families of kids hurt at day care.
The law would be known as the "Wiley Muir Act" in honor of a boy who died in 2014 at a Honolulu day care.
The Department of Human Services states there are roughly 390 registered child care homes and six licensed group child care facilities in Hawaii.
The agency supports the intent of the bill, but says the costs of obtaining liability insurance might reduce the number of day cares available and parents might pay more for services.
Comments