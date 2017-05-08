National Politics

May 08, 2017 8:59 AM

Jury selection begins in retrial of ex-sheriff's deputy

The Associated Press
LAS CRUCES, N.M.

Jury selection is underway in the retrial of a former Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy accused in the 2014 shooting death of a fellow deputy during what authorities say stemmed from an alcohol-fueled argument.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports (http://bit.ly/2pd91er) that 99 potential jurors were summoned to appear in state district court in Las Cruces on Monday. A dozen will be selected to serve on the jury along with several alternates.

Jurors will have to decide if Tai Chan acted in self-defense or carried out a calculated murder when he shot and killed Jeremy Martin.

The shooting happened Oct. 28, 2014 at a hotel where the two were staying overnight after transporting prisoners to Arizona.

Chan's first trial ended in a mistrial when jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Thirteen-pound baby born in Merced

Thirteen-pound baby born in Merced 1:04

Thirteen-pound baby born in Merced
Chris Randle's Achieve Dreams Youth Football Camp 1:41

Chris Randle's Achieve Dreams Youth Football Camp
It might seem like he's just walking his dog. He's really fighting crime. 1:38

It might seem like he's just walking his dog. He's really fighting crime.

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos