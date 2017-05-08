National Politics

May 08, 2017 12:10 PM

Group wants voters to repeal Arizona school voucher bill

By BOB CHRISTIE Associated Press
PHOENIX

A group that opposes a major private school voucher expansion bill signed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is planning to ask voters to repeal the legislation.

The group calling itself "Save Our Schools" plans to announce the effort to collect enough signatures to force the vote at a Capitol news conference Monday. The group must collect more than 75,000 signatures to put the law extending school voucher eligibility to all the state's schoolchildren on hold until the November 2018 general election.

The bill Ducey signed last month caps total voucher enrollment at about 30,000 students in 2022.

Sharon Kirsch of Save Our Schools says her group supports school choice. But she says the vast majority of Arizona parents choose local public schools and vouchers divert money from them.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Thirteen-pound baby born in Merced

Thirteen-pound baby born in Merced 1:04

Thirteen-pound baby born in Merced
Chris Randle's Achieve Dreams Youth Football Camp 1:41

Chris Randle's Achieve Dreams Youth Football Camp
It might seem like he's just walking his dog. He's really fighting crime. 1:38

It might seem like he's just walking his dog. He's really fighting crime.

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos