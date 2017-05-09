National Politics

May 09, 2017 6:14 PM

Republican Zack Taylor elected to vacant Oklahoma House seat

The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY

Republican Zack Taylor has dodged facing a runoff by a razor-thin margin to be elected to fill a vacant seat in the Oklahoma House serving Seminole and Pottawatomie counties.

With all 17 precincts in House District 28 reporting, Taylor garnered 50.48 percent of the vote to 48.16 percent by Democrat Steve Barnes and 1.36 percent by Libertarian Cody Presley.

Taylor would fill a seat vacated by former Republican Rep. Tom Newell of Seminole, who resigned days after winning re-election in November to accept a job with a conservative think tank.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bystanders pull small children from car after rollover crash on Highway 99 in Merced

Bystanders pull small children from car after rollover crash on Highway 99 in Merced 0:24

Bystanders pull small children from car after rollover crash on Highway 99 in Merced
Meter maid to the rescue in Merced 0:40

Meter maid to the rescue in Merced
Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford 1:39

Watch Plain White T's stop by Hanford

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos