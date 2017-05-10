1 dead in police standoff in New Jersey's capital

Police are trying to negotiate with a man holed up in a home in New Jersey's capital city after they say he exchanged gunfire with police, killing one person.
The shooting took place when the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Regional Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a warrant at a home on Centre Street in Trenton around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Lt. Stephen Varn tells NJ.com (http://bit.ly/2r1L33e) the officers entered the house and the suspect opened fire. Varn says one person was fatally shot outside and the officers retreated. Two Mercer County sheriff's officers were wounded, but Varn says their injuries were "very minor."
There is no information on the suspect or the victim.
