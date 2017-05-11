National Politics

May 11, 2017 6:05 AM

Public advocate nominee was charged with drunken driving

AUGUSTA, Maine

Maine Gov. Paul LePage's pick for public advocate has sailed through a key committee vote without any discussion of an arrest for drunken driving.

The Energy and Utilities Committee was aware of Barry Hobbins' arrest, but members didn't discuss it before unanimously approving his nomination Tuesday. Court officials in Newburyport, Massachusetts, say Hobbins was given probation following his OUI arrest in November.

The arrest was first reported by the Portland Press herald.

A spokesman for the governor told the newspaper he's not concerned about the arrest. The Democratic co-chairman of the committee also said it's irrelevant to the job.

Hobbins, a former Democratic legislator, was nominated by LePage to represent the interests of Maine's utility ratepayers. If confirmed by the Maine Senate, Hobbins would succeed Tim Schneider, whose term has expired.

