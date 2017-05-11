Ryan back in Wisconsin, visiting Racine company

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is back in his home state.
Ryan visits the InSinkErator plant in Racine Thursday where company officials are unveiling final plans for a new headquarters and other investments in southeastern Wisconsin.
Ryan has been on the road since leading an effort to pass the House bill that seeks to repeal and replace Democratic former President Barack Obama's health care law. His stops have been met with protests, including one in Harlem on Tuesday when about 100 people demonstrated at the Success Academy charter school.
