National Politics

May 11, 2017 3:12 AM

Ryan back in Wisconsin, visiting Racine company

The Associated Press
RACINE, Wis.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is back in his home state.

Ryan visits the InSinkErator plant in Racine Thursday where company officials are unveiling final plans for a new headquarters and other investments in southeastern Wisconsin.

Ryan has been on the road since leading an effort to pass the House bill that seeks to repeal and replace Democratic former President Barack Obama's health care law. His stops have been met with protests, including one in Harlem on Tuesday when about 100 people demonstrated at the Success Academy charter school.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

"Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County

3:27

"Operation Scrapbook" nets 50 gang associates, money, drugs and guns in Merced County
More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation 0:42

More than 50 arrested in Merced County investigation
One person dead after being hit by train in Merced 0:39

One person dead after being hit by train in Merced

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos