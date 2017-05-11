National Politics

Councilman sues council, colleagues over discretionary funds

The Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del.

A Wilmington city councilman is suing the council and three colleagues, accusing them of deception in denying him discretionary funds.

The News Journal reports (http://delonline.us/2q6LpXG ) that the complaint Councilman Samuel Guy filed this week argues he's entitled to discretionary funds for scholarships, but he received no money.

Council President Hanifa Shabazz, who's named in the complaint, says Guy's allegations are false. Shabazz says council members elected in the middle of a fiscal year inherit their predecessors' discretionary funds. She says Guy was entitled to cash from former Councilman Justen Wright, but there was none left.

Shabazz says all council members will receive $10,000 on July 1 when the new fiscal year begins.

