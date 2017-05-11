Denver proposes social marijuana use rules for businesses

Denver has proposed a set of rules for businesses that get permits to allow social marijuana use.
The Denver Post reports https://goo.gl/doaHyI that among the rules presented Thursday, businesses owners would have to require customers to sign waivers as they enter, follow a ventilation plan if they allow vaping devices indoors and seek a temporary suspension of their liquor license if they have one.
The voter-passed law directed the city to put in place a four-year pilot program that allows some businesses to seek annual permits to create areas where customers can consume their own cannabis. That's as long as a business gets backing from a local neighborhood or business association.
The new law also allows one-time events to seek permits.
The newspaper reports the proposed rules will likely draw objections from backers of the initiative.
