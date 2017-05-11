National Politics

May 11, 2017 6:11 PM

Denver proposes social marijuana use rules for businesses

The Associated Press
DENVER

Denver has proposed a set of rules for businesses that get permits to allow social marijuana use.

The Denver Post reports https://goo.gl/doaHyI that among the rules presented Thursday, businesses owners would have to require customers to sign waivers as they enter, follow a ventilation plan if they allow vaping devices indoors and seek a temporary suspension of their liquor license if they have one.

The voter-passed law directed the city to put in place a four-year pilot program that allows some businesses to seek annual permits to create areas where customers can consume their own cannabis. That's as long as a business gets backing from a local neighborhood or business association.

The new law also allows one-time events to seek permits.

The newspaper reports the proposed rules will likely draw objections from backers of the initiative.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gov. candidate visits UC Merced

Gov. candidate visits UC Merced 0:41

Gov. candidate visits UC Merced
Ceremony held for Merced High School seniors 1:49

Ceremony held for Merced High School seniors
Merced High School holds ceremony for college-bound seniors 1:49

Merced High School holds ceremony for college-bound seniors

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos