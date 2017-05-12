Judge faces protests after self-recusal from gay adoptions

Protesters have called for Barren-Metcalfe Family Court Judge Mitchell Nance to resign after he issued an order recusing himself from adoption cases involving one or more gay parents.
News outlets report that Nance's April 27 order says that he believes that there are no circumstances in which gay adoption would be in the best interests of a child. A group of 15 protesters organized by the Fairness Campaign of Kentucky gathered outside the county courthouse Wednesday.
Fairness Campaign director Chris Hartman says Nance shouldn't be on the bench if he cannot put aside personal biases, especially as the law doesn't prohibit the adoptions. He says the Kentucky branch of the American Civil Liberties Union is exploring further action.
Nance's decision must be approved by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
