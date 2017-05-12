National Politics

May 12, 2017 3:13 AM

City Council votes 7-0 to remove Muscatine mayor from office

The Associated Press
MUSCATINE, Iowa

The Muscatine City Council has removed Mayor Diana Broderson from office.

The Muscatine Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2prT9Fg ) that it took less than three minutes at Thursday night's meeting for the council to vote 7-0 on the motion for removal.

Broderson said after the vote that she intends to appeal the decision to district court. She's also considering running again for the office at the November election.

She was accused of willful misconduct and willful or habitual neglect of her duties. Among the accusations were allegations that she contacted city staff without permission of the city administrator, which would violate a city code section that says elected officials can contact staffers only through the city administrator.

Broderson's said she's the victim of a political witch hunt.

