Fargo officer killed last year honored in Washington

The name of a fallen Fargo police officer will be among those added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Monday in Washington.
Officer Jason Moszer was killed in the line of duty last year after he responded to a domestic dispute that resulted in a shootout.
Dozens of family members, fellow officers and others from the Fargo-Moorhead area are making the trip to Washington this weekend. Memorial fund organizers are holding a candlelight vigil on Saturday, a gathering that generally draws tens of thousands of people.
The service on Monday takes place on the front lawn of the Capitol. Moszer's name and those of 142 other officers killed last year will be read and inscribed on one of the two marble walls.
