National Politics

May 12, 2017 4:52 AM

Police: ATF officials shoot armed suspect in Independence

The Associated Press
INDEPENDENCE, Mo.

Authorities say officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have shot an armed suspect in Independence.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2r8YJJD ) reports that the shooting happened late Thursday after the ATF officials went to the Crossland Economy Studios because a wanted suspect was there.

Independence police say ATF officials encountered the armed suspect and shot the person. Independence police are investigating the shooting. No other details were available, including the name of the wounded person.

