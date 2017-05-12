New trial ordered for man convicted of shooting during brawl

The New Hampshire Supreme Court says a man convicted of attempted murder for shooting someone during a brawl deserves a new trial.
Kyree Rice was accused of shooting Curtis Clay in May 2015 at a Manchester restaurant because Clay was beating up his brother. He admitted that he shot Clay, but argued that he was justified in using deadly force because he was defending his brother. The state argued that Rice was looking for a fight and that his use of deadly force was unreasonable and unnecessary.
On appeal, Rice argued that the trial court failed to properly instruct the jury about the use of non-deadly force. The state Supreme Court agreed Friday, reversing Rice's convictions and sending the case back for a new trial.
