Refugee backers drop effort to recall Fargo commissioner

A group of Fargo citizens has dropped an effort to recall a city commissioner for his views on refugee resettlement.
The group has been gathering signatures since March in an effort to oust Dave Piepkorn, who has repeatedly questioned the amount of taxpayer money spent on the program and its impact on crime.
Recall spokesman Andrew Lenzmeier tells KFGO radio the group did not feel confident there were enough valid signatures. The committee needed about 3,500 names.
Lenzmeier says the group was also upset by Piepkorn's vow to file a Freedom Of Information Act request to obtain the names of everyone who signed the petitions.
Piepkorn says he is "very pleased" he doesn't have to face a recall election. His seat is up for re-election in June 2018.
