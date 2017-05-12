National Politics

May 12, 2017 9:21 AM

Democrats for governor agree on a lot, but not who's No. 1

By MICHAEL CATALINI Associated Press
NEWARK, N.J.

The Democratic candidates for New Jersey governor agreed on a host of progressive ideas at the second and last official debate for the June 6 primary.

They just don't agree on one very big question: Who the next governor should be.

Voters watching Thursday's debate on NJTV among the four leading candidates learned that Jim Johnson, state Sen. Ray Lesniak, Phil Murphy and Assemblyman John Wisniewski mostly agree on the big issues.

They endorsed raising income taxes on millionaires to meet public pension obligations; decriminalizing and legalizing marijuana as a way to generate revenue; and raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

But the debate was far from friendly as Murphy, a former Wall Street executive, came under attack for using his wealth in the primary.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

An SUV rolled over in south Merced

An SUV rolled over in south Merced 0:15

An SUV rolled over in south Merced
Gov. candidate visits UC Merced 0:41

Gov. candidate visits UC Merced
Ceremony held for Merced High School seniors 1:49

Ceremony held for Merced High School seniors

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos