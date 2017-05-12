National Politics

May 12, 2017 7:42 PM

Republican leader alleges collusion between regulator, Dems

CARSON CITY, Nev.

Nevada's Senate Republican leader says the state's top gaming regulator is colluding with Democratic lawmakers to tarnish the reputation of a prominent Republican official.

Sen. Michael Roberson on Friday called for an investigation into "rogue regulator" Gaming Control Board Chairman A.G. Burnett.

Burnett has said that Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt's meetings with casino representatives in 2016 and subsequent legal advice may have amounted to corruption.

Federal authorities found no wrongdoing in the issue, and Laxalt denies transgression.

Burnett filed a sworn statement relaying his claims and the result of the federal review on April 27 — one year after the meetings in question. Days later, Democratic lawmakers subpoenaed for that and other information on the meetings.

GCB spokesman Karl Bennison and Assembly Democrats spokeswoman Sarah Abel did not immediately return calls for comment Friday evening.

