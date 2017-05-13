Sanders, Welch to give commencement addresses

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch are giving commencement speeches at several Vermont colleges this weekend.
Sanders, an independent, will deliver commencement addresses to Johnson State College graduates on Saturday and to Lyndon State College graduates on Sunday.
Welch, a Democrat, will give the commencement address and receive an honorary degree at Marlboro College on Sunday.
U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy is also participating in a college graduation this weekend.
Leahy will be at his alma mater, St Michael's College, on Sunday with fellow alumnus Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford, who is giving the commencement address.
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is speaking at Castleton University's commencement on Saturday.
The University of Vermont and Middlebury College commencements take place later this month.
