New York bill would let Uber, Lyft begin upstate sooner

A proposal before state lawmakers would allow Uber and Lyft to start service in upstate New York in time for the Fourth of July holiday.
The two ride-hailing apps had been limited to the New York City area until lawmakers voted earlier this year to allow them to move into cities including Buffalo, Syracuse, Albany and Rochester.
But under that law, Uber and Lyft won't be able to begin picking up passengers upstate until July 9.
The new legislation would let them start 10 days earlier — on June 29.
Supporters say that would not only give people another way to get to Fourth of July celebrations, but would also help reduce drunk driving during one of the busiest summer holidays.
Comments