National Politics

May 13, 2017 6:09 AM

New York bill would let Uber, Lyft begin upstate sooner

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

A proposal before state lawmakers would allow Uber and Lyft to start service in upstate New York in time for the Fourth of July holiday.

The two ride-hailing apps had been limited to the New York City area until lawmakers voted earlier this year to allow them to move into cities including Buffalo, Syracuse, Albany and Rochester.

But under that law, Uber and Lyft won't be able to begin picking up passengers upstate until July 9.

The new legislation would let them start 10 days earlier — on June 29.

Supporters say that would not only give people another way to get to Fourth of July celebrations, but would also help reduce drunk driving during one of the busiest summer holidays.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Plain White T's headline High School Nation Tour concert at Golden Valley High School

Plain White T's headline High School Nation Tour concert at Golden Valley High School 2:01

Plain White T's headline High School Nation Tour concert at Golden Valley High School
Body found in canal in Merced County 0:36

Body found in canal in Merced County
An SUV rolled over in south Merced 0:15

An SUV rolled over in south Merced

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos