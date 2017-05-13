National Politics

Appeal denied for woman convicted in parent's deaths

By REBECCA BOONE Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from Sarah Marie Johnson, a Blaine County woman who was convicted of killing her parents while still a teen in 2003.

Johnson was sentenced to life without parole in 2005 for fatally shooting her father, 46-year-old Alan Johnson, and mother, 52-year-old Diane Johnson. At the time, prosecutors said Johnson killed her parents after fighting with them over her relationship with an older man.

In a ruling handed down Friday, the Idaho Supreme Court said Johnson's two fixed life sentences don't violate the U.S. Constitution's Eighth Amendment, which bars cruel and unusual punishment.

The unanimous court agreed that two recent U.S. Supreme Court rulings forbid mandatory life sentences for juveniles, but said those rulings didn't impact Johnson's case because the sentencing judge considered her age as a mitigating factor before sentencing her to life in prison.

