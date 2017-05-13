Johnson calls possible Trump recording 'troubling'

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said Saturday it "would be troubling, sure" if President Donald Trump recorded conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, but called that a "complete hypothetical" that's not worth investigating.
Trump fired Comey on Tuesday while his FBI led an investigation into coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign. Trump tweeted on Friday that Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press."
Johnson told reporters Saturday at the Wisconsin Republican Party convention that he interpreted that tweet to mean Comey may have been the one recording conversations. Johnson calls Trump's possible recording of conversations a "complete hypothetical" and wouldn't comment on whether it should be investigated.
Trump's top spokesman refused to comment Friday on whether listening devices are active in the Oval Office or elsewhere, and Trump declined to comment during an interview with Fox News. Democrats have demanded that the White House turn over any tapes that might exist of the president's conversations with Comey.
House Speaker Paul Ryan, when asked Friday during a stop in his Wisconsin congressional district about Trump's insinuation that private conversations might have been recorded, declined to comment.
Johnson said he was looking forward to there being a new FBI director who will be "completely independent" and complete an investigation into possible Russian interference in last year's election. Johnson said Comey "was in a pretty tough spot during the election, but also in a tough spot in terms of leading the agency."
Johnson said it's "way too early" to say whether there should be a special investigator to look into Russia's role in the election. He said he was also waiting for the Senate Intelligence Committee to finish its probe.
